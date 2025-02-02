Joan Fleming (Nee O'Connor), of Mastergeeha, Kilcummin and late of Glounanea, Kilcummin, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4 to 6pm
Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for the Requiem Mass for Joan Fleming (Nee O'Connor) at 11am, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care
