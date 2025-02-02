Joan Fleming (Nee O'Connor), of Mastergeeha, Kilcummin and late of Glounanea, Kilcummin, Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4 to 6pm

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for the Requiem Mass for Joan Fleming (Nee O'Connor) at 11am, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care