Joan Corkery née Horgan, Emmett's Terrace, Lewis Road, Killarney and formerly of Corkery's Bar, High Street, Killarney and Ballymullen, Tralee. Joan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tadgh, Sadly missed by her children Jerome, Mary and Tadgh, daughter-in-law Aoife, Mary's partner Paul, grandchildren Ciara, Nancy and Hector, brother Michael, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Joan is pre-deceased by her loving sister Mary, brother Tom and sister-in-law Noreen. "May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday, the 25th of July, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am on Friday morning followed by a private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.

No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.