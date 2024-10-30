Advertisement

Joan Cooney Buckley née Healy, Cois Coille, Kileen Road, Tralee.

Peacefully in the care of University Hospital Kerry on 30th of October 2024. Pre deceased by her husband Micheal Buckley, her mom and dad and brother and sisters. Sadly missed by loving partner Brian Hyland, daughters Jacki and Jennifer and son Neilus, sister Pat, Noreen and brother Con, grandchildren Jade , Cianan, Nicole, Sophie and Dylan, all nieces and nephews and cousins. Jacki’s partner Mickey and Brian’s family in Dublin, all her relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow evening (Fri) from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, on Saturday at 12.30pm where the Requiem Mass for Joan Cooney Buckley née Healy will be celebrated at 1pm.

Mass will be Live Streamed on stbrendansparishtralee.net

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogans Funeral Home, Tralee.

