Joan Collins née O Leary, Scrahan, Castleisland and formerly of Toureenamult, Gneevguilla.
Peacefully at home, in the care of her family and friends. Joan will be dearly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Johnny and Patrick, daughter Bridget, grandchildren Shane, Clodagh, Eoghan, Cora, Eva, Riain and Willow, daughter in law Cathy, son-in-law Brian, brother Paudie and sisters Breda and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing in Dalys Funeral Home, Scartaglen this Wednesday (March 23rd) evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 11.30am, followed by cremation in the Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
