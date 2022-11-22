Advertisement

Joan Brosnan née O’Connell

Nov 23, 2022
Joan Brosnan née O’Connell, Boula, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Ahaneboy, Knocknagoshel.

Funeral Details: Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Thursday day evening, November 24th, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass for Joan will take place at St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Live streaming of Joan's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Knocknagoshel Older Persons Services.

