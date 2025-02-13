Joan Barry Doyle of Balloonagh Close, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 13th February 2025, beloved wife of the late John and dearest sister of Teresa (Adelaide) & Mary (Mullingar) and the late Peggy, Mundy, Bebe, Jimmy, Kevin, Paddy, David and baby Laurence.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (16th February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.