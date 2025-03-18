Jimmy Sheehan, Gorthvallig, Lauragh, Kenmare and North Finchley, London.
Jimmy passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in Royal Free Hospital, Hampstead, London. Beloved husband of Marie (nee O' Sullivan, Collorus). Loving father of John, Kieran and Bryan. Adoring grandfather of Ruby, Ava, Tymon and Filip. Predeceased by his parents James and Lizzie, brothers Michael and Jackie, sister Rita. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, grandchildren, sister Sheila (Moriarty), daughters-in-law Joanne and Wioletta, sister-in-law Kitty, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in both Kerry and London.
May His Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (March 21st) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Jimmy will take place on Saturday morning (March 22nd) at 11.00am, in St Killian's Church, Lauragh, followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
