Jimmy O'Shea, formerly of Gerah, Farranfore and the Kerry Parents and Friends Community.
Predeceased by his parents Jer and Molly. Deeply regretted by his relatives, neighbours and his community at Kerry Parents and Friends.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies this evening (Feb 10th) from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral Mass for Jimmy O’Shea will take place on Friday at 11am at Firies Parish Church.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church
Interment afterwards in Old Aglish Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the Kerry Parents and Friends Community.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakes, Farranfore.
Recommended
Kerry councillor says it shouldn't be so difficult to get a mortgage when paying double in rentFeb 9, 2022 13:02
Rose of Tralee team issue an open letter to address misinformation around this year's eventFeb 8, 2022 17:02
Major fundraiser underway to repatriate Waterville man who's seriously ill in a New York hospitalFeb 9, 2022 17:02
South Kerry greenway objector says he's not in position to lodge objection with European Court of JusticeFeb 8, 2022 18:02
Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle returns in traditional format this yearFeb 9, 2022 17:02