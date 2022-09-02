JIMMY O' SULLIVAN

Cahir West, Kenmare, Co. Kerry Predeceased by his mother Ella, his father Jim, his stepfather Bill and his sister Mary Ann. Deeply regretted by his partner Mary, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday (September 4th) Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Monday (September 5th) - which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) – followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. To offer a message of sympathy please use the “Condolences” link below. Thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.