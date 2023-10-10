The death has occurred of JIMMY O'SULLIVAN
Pre-deceased by his brother Noel and his parents Kitty and Danny.
Beloved husband of Josephine, cherished father of James and Kay and adored grandfather of Amber and Jared.
Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Colin, grandchildren, brothers Donnie and Bertie, sisters Breda, Angela [Walshe] and Catherine, step mother Rita, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.
Jimmy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
House Private Please.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the
Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).
Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
