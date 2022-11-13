Jimmy Maunsell of Boston, USA and Tullig, Castlegregory passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Teena(McGillycuddy) Killarney and son of the late Thomas and Hannah Maunsell, Tullig, Castlegregory. Loving father of Maura, Shamus, Siobhan, Sean, and Kelly. Sadly missed by all his grandchildren, brothers and sisters, friends, and relatives in USA and Ireland. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam

Reposing on Wednesday November 16th from 4pm to 8pm at Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, Medford, Boston. Funeral Mass on Thursday November 16th at 10am in St. Raphael's Church, 512 High Street, Medford. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory.