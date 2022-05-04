Jimmy (James) O’Grady, Lisardboula, Farmers Bridge, Tralee and formerly of Moyderwell, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Bridie, dear father of David and James and brother of Buddy, Eileen, Rosie and the late Mary, Crohan and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Sharon, David’s partner Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (May 6th) from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.