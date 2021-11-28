Jimmy (James) Doherty, UK and Tralee

Predeceased by his Mom and Dad. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his little son John, sisters, Noreen, Ann, Jolene, Donna, Winnie, Sherley, Pearl and Barbara, his brothers Simon, Pat, Robert and Aurther, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee, Tuesday, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Funeral cortége will depart Hogan's Funeral Home at 11am on Wednesday, 1st, December 2021, to arrive at St. John's Church, Tralee, at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.