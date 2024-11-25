Jimmy (James) Counihan, Brackhill, Castlemaine.
Reposing Tuesday (Nov. 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Nov.27th ) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy Counihan will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia tv.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kerry Cancer Support Bus
Family Information: Jimmy passed away peacefully at home on November 25th 2024
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Pauline, sons & daughters; Seán, Sinead, Deirdre & Kevin, his dearly loved grandchildren Conor, Craig, Carla, Callum, Charlie Mai, Dylan, Lily & Tadgh,
daughters-in-law Kathleen & Annette, son-in-law Paul, sister Margaret, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
