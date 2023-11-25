Jimmy Herlihy of Monastery Gardens, Milltown and formerly of Kiltallagh, Castlemaine. Jimmy passed away peacefully on Nov. 22nd 2023 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget, cherished father of Lucy, Eilish, Mary-Sinead & Marguerite and adored grandfather of Tara, Ashling & Isabella. Fondly remembered by his sister Catherine, brother Patrick, sister-in-law Maura, sons-in-law Dave, Tommy & Shane, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday evening ((Nov. 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning (Nov. 27th) to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.