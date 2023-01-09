Jimmy Doyle, Maulykevane, Headford, Killarney.

Peacefully on Sunday January 8th 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the tender and loving care of the staff at Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his loving son James, and brothers Paddy and Johnny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan and much-loved father to Padraig, Eoin, Sean, Julia Mary, and Marguerite. Sadly missed by his sister Mary (Lucey). Adored grandfather to Jamie, Kaeleigh, Chloe, James, Ali, Hannah and Grace, Ruby, Jack, Fiadh and great-granddaughter Ellie Grace. Mourned by his sons in law Kieran and Derek, daughters in law Catherina, Mary and Eoin's partner Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends, including the many musicians, young and old, Jimmy encountered and enjoyed playing traditional music.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Wednesday 11th January from 5pm to 8pm. The following morning, at 11.15am, Jimmy’s funeral cortège will depart his residence for his Requiem mass at 12noon in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Jimmy’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

Family flowers only.

House strictly private by request of the family.