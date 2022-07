Jimmy Daly, Balleen, Waterville.

Reposing Thursday evening in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Removal from Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Friday, to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Lohar, Waterville, at 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass for Jimmy will take place at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Coad Cemetery