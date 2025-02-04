Jimmy Charles of Gort na Greine, Croogorts and formerly Stack’s Villas, Tralee, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 4th February 2025, beloved husband of Soyna and dearest father of James and Sarah, son of the late James and Sadie and brother of the late Catherine.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers David, Paul and Joe, Soyna’s parents Angela and Timmy, brothers-in-law Kenneth and Darren, sisters-in-law Elaine, Helena, Ann & Tina, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, his colleagues in U.H.K., relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (6th February) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Lawn Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest In Peace