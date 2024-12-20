Jimmy Boyle, Leaha, Scartaglen.

Jimmy passed away peacefully at his home on the 18th of December 2024, surrounded by his heartbroken wife Eileen (O'Connor), his daughters Betty (Joyce, Ballybunion) and Norma (O'Connor, Cordal) and his sons-in-law Billy and George. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Lizzie and his brother-in-law Connie O'Mahony.

Jimmy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, brother Hugh, sisters Mary (O'Mahony), Eileen (O'Donoghue) and Lil (O'Sullivan), sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law James, Dan, Michael and Pat, adored grandchildren: Kayla, Shay, Alesha, Ava, Katie and Jamie, nieces and nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and his many friends from his bus driving days. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Advertisement

House private please.