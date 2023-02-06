Jim Walsh, Corwella, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford and formerly of Knockavinna, Brosna.

Jim died peacefully, surrounded by his family at Mullingar Regional Hospital after a short illness. Predeceased by his loving wife Mona. He will be dearly missed by his children, sons Tony and Mervyn, daughter Mary, son-in-law Damian and Tony's partner Orla, granddaughter Kate, brothers Mick and Pat and sister Ellen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Jim will repose at his home (eircode N39 C1F1) on Thursday, 9th February, from 4.00pm until 9.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 12 noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. House private on Friday morning, please.

Advertisement

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/