Jim Tansley of Racecourse Road and Tralee Furniture and Carpet Centre, Tralee, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 12th March 2025, beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Sheehy), dear father of Kay, Charlotte, Harold, Carol and the late baby Michael and cherished grandfather of the late Con and infant Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren, brothers Oliver & Charles, sister Pat, sons-in-law Neil, Liam and Rory, daughter-in-law Helen, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Tralee Furniture and Carpet Centre, Mileheight, Tralee, V92 D799 on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 where the Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.