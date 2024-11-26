Advertisement

Jim Sullivan

Nov 26, 2024 15:23 By receptionradiokerry
Jim Sullivan

Jim Sullivan of Quarry Lodge, Cromane Upper, Killorglin.

Reposing Wednesday (27th of November) evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Star of the Sea Church Cromane.

Requiem Mass for Jim Sullivan will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Advertisement

May He Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus