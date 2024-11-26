Jim Sullivan of Quarry Lodge, Cromane Upper, Killorglin.

Reposing Wednesday (27th of November) evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Star of the Sea Church Cromane.

Requiem Mass for Jim Sullivan will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Advertisement

May He Rest in Peace.