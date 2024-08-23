Jim O'Sullivan, Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Árd Fatima, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of the ICU ward in University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Angela and cherished father of Aidan and Bernie. Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Alan, William, Ben, Ciarán, Shane, Grace, Ellie and Aoibhe, daughter-in-law Nicola, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Jim’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to ICU Department, University Hospital Kerry care of McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.