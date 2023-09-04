Jim O’Connor, (The Chancer), Killaculleen, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and in the care of the nurses and staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, 3rd September 2023.

Jim, loving husband of the late Joan (nee Flynn) and father of the late Risteárd, is very sadly missed by his loving family Joanne, Deirdre, Peter, Martha, James and Donal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his siblings Mary Ita, Chris and Petie, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday, 6th September from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Advertisement

Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla on Thursday 7th September at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.