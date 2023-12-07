Jim (Jimmy) Cremin. Retired Garda Síochána, late of Meadow Grove Estate, Blackrock, Cork and Kilgarvan. On 6th December 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness, bravely fought. He is deeply mourned by his adoring and heartbroken wife Betty (née O’Sullivan), children Maighréad (Creasey), James, and Siobháin (Collins), sons-in-law James and Paul and daughter-in-law Lynn, and by his treasured grandchildren Siobháin, Seán, Sienna, Áine and Ailís. Predeceased by his brother Dan. He is dearly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Pat Joe, sister Eileen (Hobbs), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, wonderful neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Lying in repose in the family Home in Blackrock T12 K5FD

on Thursday, 7th December 2023, from 5.30pm with prayers at 7.00pm.

Reception into St. Michael’s Church, Blackrock, on Friday, 8th December 2023, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blackrock.

Mass will be live streamed on the following link

https://www.stmichaelsblackrock.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society

Enquiries to Keohane’s Funeral Directors, Cork.