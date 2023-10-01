Jim (James) Sheehan, Ballydunlea, Tralee and formerly of Farranfore Village. Peacefully on 01/10/2023 in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his sister Breda Galwey (Gortshanafa) and brothers Sean (Farranfore), Canon Patsy (Rossbeigh) and Micheál (Dromanarrigle, Co. Cork). Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Remains arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee at 10.30am on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will be live streamed on St. John’s Tralee-Facebook Page