Jim Griffin of Carrigeendaniel, Caherslee and formerly Scrahan, The Spá, Tralee, Co Kerry. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (16th November) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved husband of Marie (née Fernane),

Cherished father of David, John, Máiread, Órlaith, Seamus, Eimear, Gearóid and the late infant Bríd.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Freya, Caoimhe, Tadhg and Daniel, brother David, son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Áine, John’s partner Dawn, Gearóid’s partner Kasia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace