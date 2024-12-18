Jim Dillon

DILLON, JIM

West End, Sneem, Co. Kerry and formerly of Kinard West, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully on December 18th 2024, in his 93rd year, at Kenmare Nursing Home, Kenmare.

Beloved husband of the late Chris, loving father of Paula & Séamus, grandfather of Sarah, Ringo & JJ, great-grandfather of Nicole, Blake & Sienna and brother of Patrick & Jack.

Predeceased by his parents John & Bridget and sisters Theresa & Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Joanna, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing in O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, Co. Kerry V93 XP79 on Thursday evening, December 19th, from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm.

Remains to arrive to St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Friday morning, December 20th for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Jim's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

Family flowers only please, by request.

Jim's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

House strictly private please.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.