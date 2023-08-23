Jim Bunnion, Doon Road., Ballybunion and formerly of Craughdarrig, Asdee.

Jim died peacefully in University Hospital Kerry. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace

Advertisement

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Thursday 24th August from 6.00-7.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion, at 11.00am on Friday, 25th August. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (St. John's). For those unable to attend, Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion