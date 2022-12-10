Advertisement

Dec 10, 2022 20:12 By receptionradiokerry
Jerry Twomey of Alderwood Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry, and formerly Clondrohid, Co. Cork

Reposing at home on Sunday 11th December from 2 to 6 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jerry will be celebrated at 10 am

Mass will be live streamed  on  www.stjohns.ie . Interment afterwards in Clondrohid Cemetery, Co. Cork.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., in grateful appreciation of their excellent care, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

 

Beloved husband of Kitty, dearest father of Karen, Ger, Owen (U.S.A.) and the late Norma (died May 2021) and brother of Joan, Pádraig and the late John & Nora.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Jack, Emma, Bobby, David, Ava Jane, Kate and Clyde, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Mike, also Eoghan, daughter-in-law Dora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

