Jerry Riney, Killowen, Kenmare, on 18th June 2023, in University Hospital Kerry after a short illness. Jerry will be sadly missed by his wife Geraldine, children Niamh, Deirdre and Seán, his adored grandchildren Maïa, Cillian, Neasa and Aidan, son-in-law Karim, daughter-in-law Rose, sisters Joan, Mary and Elizabeth and brothers Denis, John, Donal and Terry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Tuesday (June 20th) from 6pm - with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, on Wednesday (June 21st) at 11am, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) - followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only please. Donations to Palliative Care, Tralee - https://www.kerryhospice.com

Advertisement

Jerry’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.