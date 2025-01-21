Jerry O’Donoghue, Two Gneeves, Brosna; passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 21st January 2025, in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Ciss and loving father of Elma, Nick and Karen. Sadly missed by his sister Maureen and brother John, sons-in-law Kevin and Niall, grandchildren Seán, Ailbhe, Niamh, Sadbh and Christian, brother-in-law Jerry, sisters-in-law Sue, Mary and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Jerry is predeceased by his parents Nick & Eily and brother Tom.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 22nd January, from 6.00 p.m. with removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 23rd January, at 12.00 p.m. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Please click on this link.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry in memory of Jerry please use this link.