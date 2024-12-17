Jerry O'Connor, Clieveragh, Listowel, at his home residence on December 15th, 2024. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Con, daughters Margaret, Anne, Helen, Elizabeth and Carmel, sisters Noreen and Maryanne and sons-in-law. Much loved by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening, December 18th, from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Jerry being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please.