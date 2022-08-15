Jerry Nagle, Muiríoch, Ballydavid.
On the 15th of August 2022 at University Hospital Kerry, Jerry. Sadly missed by his loving parents Jerry and Cáit, sister Jenny, brother James, brother in law Tommy, sister in law Leanne, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at his home Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive at Carrig Church on Wednesday afternoon for 3 p.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Keelmalkeadar New Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Parkinson's Association, Ireland.
