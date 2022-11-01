Jerry (Jeremiah) O'Sullivan, Kevin Barry's Villas and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee.
Jerry, beloved brother of Ann and pre-deceased by his brothers Tom, Paddy and Jim and sisters Margaret and Bridie.
Deeply regretted by his loving family – his sister Ann (Lynch), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday evening (November 4th) from 5.00PM to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning (November 5th) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Jerry’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Those who wish to offer their condolences to Jerry’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.
House Private Please.
