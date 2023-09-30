Jerry (Jeremiah) Murphy, Upper Lewis Road, Killarney and formerly of Clohane, Ironmills, Killarney. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Corcoran), loving dad of Sean and Helena (Buckley) and adored grandfather to Conor. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Barry, Sean's partner Bridget, brothers Jackie and Pat, sister Joanie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former work colleagues in C&C, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by his brother Freddie.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney, on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Kilaha Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral