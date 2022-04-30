Jerry Coffey, 62 Killarney Road, Castleisland, and formerly of Coolnageragh, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Family Information:

Suddenly, at his residence, on April 29th 2022. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Doris (O'Donoghue), brother Tom (Limerick), sisters Eily Mai (Killarney), Anne (Clonbur) and Betty (New Ross), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours, his work colleagues at Munster Joinery and many friends.

Advertisement

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace