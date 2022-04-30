Jerry Coffey, 62 Killarney Road, Castleisland, and formerly of Coolnageragh, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Family Information:
Suddenly, at his residence, on April 29th 2022. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Doris (O'Donoghue), brother Tom (Limerick), sisters Eily Mai (Killarney), Anne (Clonbur) and Betty (New Ross), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours, his work colleagues at Munster Joinery and many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Recommended
Free digital skills classes for older people to begin in KerryMay 1, 2022 13:05
Kerry student named best young translator in MunsterApr 30, 2022 17:04
Ballybunion named one of best beaches in EuropeApr 30, 2022 17:04
Councillors move to de-list South Kerry buildingMay 1, 2022 15:05
Mayor of Kerry to suggest Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis be moved to KingdomMay 1, 2022 17:05