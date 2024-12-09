Jerry Clifford, Brackhill, Castlemaine.
Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Bridget.
Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Rena,
sons & daughters; Marie, Aidan, Sinéad, Derry & Triona,
their partners and his daughter-in-law Vanessa,
his dearly loved grandchildren Saoirse, Liam, Aoife & Caitlin,
brothers, sisters, in-laws, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Tuesday evening (Dec. 10th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2)
from 6pm - 8pm.
Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Dec. 11th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for
Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.
House Private Please.
Jerry's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
Recommended
Over 1,000 homes and business in Kerry without power this morningDec 9, 2024 10:04
Councillors to write to HSE urging them to remove ivy growing on former Dingle hospitalDec 9, 2024 09:39
Man accused of Castleisland fratricide to be served with book of evidenceDec 9, 2024 08:43
Monday local soccer fixtures & resultsDec 9, 2024 08:53
Scheffler retains Hero World Challenge titleDec 9, 2024 08:01