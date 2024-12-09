Jerry Clifford, Brackhill, Castlemaine.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Bridget.

Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Rena,

sons & daughters; Marie, Aidan, Sinéad, Derry & Triona,

their partners and his daughter-in-law Vanessa,

his dearly loved grandchildren Saoirse, Liam, Aoife & Caitlin,

brothers, sisters, in-laws, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Tuesday evening (Dec. 10th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2)

from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Dec. 11th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for

Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.

House Private Please.

Advertisement

Jerry's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.