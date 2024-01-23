Jerome (Jeremiah) O'Connor, Cloonteen, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Peacefully in the company of his family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of the late Jeremiah and Mary and dearly loved brother of Seán, Eddie, Joan (O'Sullivan), Sheila and Mary (Moynihan). Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Michael, his nieces and nephews Edwin, Elizabeth, Marie, Denis, Josephine, Dermot, Edward, Siobhán, Michael, Patrick, Ian and Geraldine and their partners, his grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours, his former work colleagues in Liebherr and his many good friends. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Donal and sister-in-law Evelyn. "May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin