The death of Jeremiah Wallace, Casements View, Ardfert. Jeremiah died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on 2nd February, 2025. Predeceased by his loving wife Marian, parents Hannah and Thomas, brothers Gerard, Vincent, Patrick, Michael, Tony and Frank, Marian's parents James and Noreen and her brothers Tom and Joe.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Margaret Connolly (Ardfert), Helena Dowling (Mountcoal), Colette Wallace (Glenamaddy, Co.Galway), Jerry (Ardfert), Brian (Causeway) and Thomas (Ardfert), his cherished grandchildren, Tony, Amy, Becky, Rylan, Noah, Jessie, Harley, Finley and Caleb. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brother Joe (Ardfert), daughters-in-law Joelene and Rebecca, sons-in-law Anthony, Brendan and Cyril, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Jeremiah Rest in Peace

Reposing Wednesday 5th February at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Jeremiah on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church Ardfert live streamed on St. Brendan's Church Ardfert followed by burial in The New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry