Toor, Duagh, Kerry / Thurles, Tipperary
Jeremiah O'Connor, Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and late of Toor, Duagh.
Peacefully, on September 15th, 2023, at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Larry and Josephine, brothers John, Jim, Sonny, Paddy and Joseph, sisters Mary O'Halloran and Dilda. Sadly missed by his daughters Imelda and Siobhan, granddaughter Bethany, sister Julie Kerins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday afternoon from 4.00 p.m to 5.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Jeremiah being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
