Jeremiah O' Sullivan

Aug 4, 2024 11:21 By receptionradiokerry
Jeremiah O' Sullivan, Caherdaniel. 

Jeremiah passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at University Hospital Kerry. He is sadly missed by his son Brian, sister Teresa, brothers Patrick and Michael, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

 

May he rest in peace.

 

Reposing at St. Crohan's Church Caherdaniel on Monday evening, August 5th from 5.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral mass on Tuesday August 6th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey. Family flowers only, donations is desired to Derrynane Inshore Rescue.

Jeremiah's family wish to sincerely thanks the wonderful staff of Kerry University Hospital ​​​for the care Jeremiah received over the past few weeks.

The extended families are grateful for your sympathy and prayers at this time.

