Jeremiah McCarthy, Lacca East, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry, unexpectedly but peacefully, on November 18th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Deeply regretted by his wife Loreto, daughter Catherine, sons TJ and Seán, his 5 granddaughters Rebecca, Chloe, Grace, Niamh and Amber, sister Beatrice, daughter-in-law Merlyn, Catherine's partner Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends.
Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening, November 21st, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Friday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Jeremiah being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
