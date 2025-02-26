Jeremiah (Jerry) Sheehan

Beloved son of the late Jeremiah (Duddy) and Nora and dearly loved brother of Donie, Padraig, Mike and Kathleen. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Louise, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many wonderful friends, especially Bernard and all his great friends in the Irish Wheelchair Association, Killarney Branch.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening 2nd March 2025 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association, Killarney Branch