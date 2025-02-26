Advertisement

Jeremiah (Jerry) Sheehan

Feb 27, 2025 13:13 By receptionradiokerry
Jeremiah (Jerry) Sheehan

The death has occurred of

Jeremiah (Jerry) Sheehan

Maulykevane JIBB, Headford, Killarney, Kerry

Beloved son of the late Jeremiah (Duddy) and Nora and dearly loved brother of Donie, Padraig, Mike and Kathleen. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Louise, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many wonderful friends, especially Bernard and all his great friends in the Irish Wheelchair Association, Killarney Branch.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening 2nd March 2025 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association, Killarney Branch

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus