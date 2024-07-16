Jeremiah (Jerry) Murphy, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Direen, Scartaglen.

Jeremiah passed away peacefully on the 18th of June 2024, in the presence of his niece Pat.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret (Madge) and Tom, brothers Timmie, Tommy and Denny, and his sisters Tess and Bridie.

Sadly missed by his brother Michael (Athboy, Co Meath), sisters Mary Reidy (Tullig, Castleisland) and Kathleen Coady

(Birmingham/Salisbury), brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and

friends in Ireland and Birmingham.

Rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

It can be viewed on this link https://sites.google.com/view/life-is-a-river/home