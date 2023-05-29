Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Lucey, Kenmare and formerly of Releigh, Bonane and London.

Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Kenmare Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Peggy, brothers John, Neilie and Dan and sister Kathleen. Fondly remembered by his brothers Denis and Timmy, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Mary and Maureen, adoring niece Geraldine, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday (May 31st) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Thursday (June 1st) at 11am, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) - followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. Jerry’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.