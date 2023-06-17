Jeremiah (Jerry) Hanley, Killowen Beg, Kenmare and 17 Henry St., Kenmare. June 17th 2023 at home, in the presence of his loving family.

Jeremiah, dearly beloved husband of Sheila (nee Daly, Scartaglen) and much loved father of Marguerite, David and Pádraig, fond father-in-law of Siobhán and cherished grandad of J.J. (Jeremiah James) and brother of Margaret.

Predeceased by his brother Bobby, sister Mary and nephew Paul.

Jeremiah will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother-in-law Nora, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Vincent and Michael, nephews, nieces, cousin Peter, relatives and many dear friends.

May Jeremiah rest in peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm until 8pm on Monday evening, June 19th. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Burial afterwards in Old Kenmare Cemetery.

House private please.