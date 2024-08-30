Jeremiah (Jerome) O’ Sullivan of 3 Oaklands, Dromneavane, Kenmare and formerly of Ardea, Tuosist, and London, passed peacefully on the 29th of August, after a short illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved partner and best friend of the late Bridget (Bridie) Murphy. Cherished brother of Maureen (Tuosist P.O), Sr Sheila ( Dublin), Helen (England) and Hannie (USA). Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora (nee Gaine) his brothers Michael and John and his sister Agnes. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, brothers-in-law Denis and Danny, sister-in-law Bridie, relatives, neighbours, Bridget (Bridie’s) family and his many great friends.

May His Kind and Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (September 2nd) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass for (Jeremiah) Jerome O’ Sullivan will take place on Tuesday morning (September 3rd) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on kenmareparish.ie