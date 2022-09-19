Jeremiah ‘Jer’ Clifford, Clasheen, Killarney and late of Scartaglen.

Beloved husband of Chris and loving father of Tim, Michéal, Máiréad and Eilish. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Linda and Gillian, son-in-law Seamus and Eilish's partner Aidan, his grandchildren Marcus, Fionn, Noah, Evie, Sadie and Freya, sisters Eileen and Ann, brother Neily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road on Friday morning at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan