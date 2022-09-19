Jeremiah ‘Jer’ Clifford, Clasheen, Killarney and late of Scartaglen.
Beloved husband of Chris and loving father of Tim, Michéal, Máiréad and Eilish. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Linda and Gillian, son-in-law Seamus and Eilish's partner Aidan, his grandchildren Marcus, Fionn, Noah, Evie, Sadie and Freya, sisters Eileen and Ann, brother Neily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road on Friday morning at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan
Recommended
Best dressed couple picked at Listowel Harvest Racing FestivalSep 19, 2022 13:09
Next stage of N86 upgrade to begin before end of SeptemberSep 20, 2022 13:09
Planning sought for 19 mobile home sites in BallybunionSep 21, 2022 09:09
Gold for Kerry on first day of National Ploughing ChampionshipsSep 20, 2022 13:09
Listowel Writers' Week disbands volunteer organising committeeSep 20, 2022 17:09