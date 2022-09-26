Jeremiah J. Dem O'Sullivan, 26 Laune View Killorglin and formally of Incherea and St Brendan's Glenbeigh;

passed away peacefully on 26th September 2022 in the presence of his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. (Predeceased by Mary, Eamon and Maura). Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Ann, son John, daughter Martina and Clare, sisters Joan, Phyllis, Breda, Dot, Brenda and Ann, brothers Sean, Seamus and Brendan, grandchildren Damien, Sydney, Callum, Teigan, Quinn and Jack, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces extended family neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin V93PK66 on Wednesday the 28th September from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by removal to St James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 29th September at 10.30 am followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.

In ensuring everybody's safety we ask No hand shaking please.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james -church