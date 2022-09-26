Jeremiah J. Dem O'Sullivan, 26 Laune View Killorglin and formally of Incherea and St Brendan's Glenbeigh;
passed away peacefully on 26th September 2022 in the presence of his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. (Predeceased by Mary, Eamon and Maura). Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Ann, son John, daughter Martina and Clare, sisters Joan, Phyllis, Breda, Dot, Brenda and Ann, brothers Sean, Seamus and Brendan, grandchildren Damien, Sydney, Callum, Teigan, Quinn and Jack, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces extended family neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin V93PK66 on Wednesday the 28th September from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by removal to St James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 29th September at 10.30 am followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.
In ensuring everybody's safety we ask No hand shaking please.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james -church
Recommended
German Ambassador to Ireland says Shannon Estuary opportunity is enormousSep 26, 2022 17:09
Adare Manor announces new Director of FinanceSep 26, 2022 13:09
Gardaí in Tralee appeal for witnesses after 11 year old girl slapped by a manSep 26, 2022 17:09
Fears man missing in North Kerry may have hit his head as he has epilepsySep 26, 2022 13:09
Underage Kerry football game abandoned after altercationSep 26, 2022 13:09